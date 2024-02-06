Petition aims to reunite K-9, handler

An online petition to reunite a Scott County Sheriff's Office's retiring K-9 with his former handler and officer has garnered more than 9,000 signatures within 24 hours, and the issue has earned a spot on the agenda for the county commission's next meeting.

Former Scott County Sheriff's deputy Hunter Juden of Morley, Missouri, took to social media Thursday after receiving confirmation via text message from Sheriff Wes Drury that the county's K-9, Rex, who is being retired, would not be reunited with him.

"Well, today is Rex's birthday, and about one hour ago, I was just informed (after waiting 78 days for an answer) by Sheriff Wes Drury that I won't get to see Rex again. He is retiring him, but not with me. All I can say is I'm truly hurt. I love you Rex and happy birthday," Juden said early Thursday in a post on his personal Facebook page that has since been deleted.

Juden included photos of Rex -- alone and with him -- and a screenshot of the text from Drury.

Juden's Facebook post was shared by hundreds of his Facebook friends and their friends. The hashtag, "BringRexHome," was also trending Thursday.