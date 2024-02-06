Petition aims to reunite K-9, handler

An online petition to reunite a Scott County Sheriff's Office's retiring K-9 with his former handler and officer has garnered more than 9,000 signatures within 24 hours, and the issue has earned a spot on the agenda for the county commission's next meeting.
Former Scott County Sheriff's deputy Hunter Juden of Morley, Missouri, took to social media Thursday after receiving confirmation via text message from Sheriff Wes Drury that the county's K-9, Rex, who is being retired, would not be reunited with him.
"Well, today is Rex's birthday, and about one hour ago, I was just informed (after waiting 78 days for an answer) by Sheriff Wes Drury that I won't get to see Rex again. He is retiring him, but not with me. All I can say is I'm truly hurt. I love you Rex and happy birthday," Juden said early Thursday in a post on his personal Facebook page that has since been deleted.
Juden included photos of Rex -- alone and with him -- and a screenshot of the text from Drury.
Juden's Facebook post was shared by hundreds of his Facebook friends and their friends. The hashtag, "BringRexHome," was also trending Thursday.
Facebook users also began sharing a link to the online petition, "Reunite Rex and Officer Juden" created by Amberlee LaFerney via the website change.org.
LaFerney's petition description states: "Recently Officer Hunter Juden made the career change from Scott Co [sic] K9 deputy to working with the City of Cape Girardeau. After the change, Officer Juden waited 78 (days) to find out of Rex's retirement and rehoming. Officer Juden was hoping that Rex would be retired with him after all they were partners for several years. I honestly believe Sheriff Wes Drury is doing this out of spite and definitely not for the best interest of Rex. Please sign the petition and let's hope to get Rex home where he can live out his retirement with people who [sic] knows rather than strangers. Sheriff Drury please hear our voices ... this is not ok!"
As of noon Friday, 9,400 people had signed the online petition.
By day's end on Thursday, word spread on social media the issue of Rex's future home was placed on the agenda for the Scott County Commission's next regular meeting, Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the commission chambers at the Scott County Courthouse in Benton.
Juden began working for the Sheriff's Office in November 2018, and he became a K-9 handler for Rex in August 2019. About three months ago, Juden made an employment change a few months short of when it was planned for Rex to retire, Juden's wife, Brooke Juden, said in a Facebook post.
A phone call to Drury on Friday was not immediately returned.
