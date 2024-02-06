Former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder has resigned from a leadership position with a federal agency, concluding his position was not needed and a waste of tax dollars.

He said Friday he will continue to live in his hometown of Cape Girardeau and plans to take a job in the private sector. He said he is not ready to disclose that job, but the employment opportunity factored into his decision to leave the federal agency.

Kinder said he has no plans to return to state government or political office.

He said he is not interested in serving again as lieutenant governor, a position that became vacant when Mike Parson recently was sworn in as governor after the resignation of then-Gov. Eric Greitens.

"Somebody else can do that," Kinder said.

Peter Kinder, left, takes the statutory oath of office Sept. 7 from U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. as his brother Frank Kinder holds the Bible near the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau. Missouri's former lieutenant governor was appointed by President Donald Trump to serve as alternate federal co-chairman of the Delta Regional Authority. Southeast Missourian file

"I have no expectation of ever running again," he said.

Kinder was sworn in last September as alternative federal co-chairman after President Donald Trump appointed him to the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) position in August. Kinder's appointment did not require Senate confirmation.

He resigned June 1, but did not publicly disclose his resignation until Friday.

"Upon taking office in September, I found a bloated administrative budget at the DRA," Kinder said in a statement released to the Southeast Missourian.

"Upon my request, staff brought me over $400,000 in cuts to the administrative budget. In my first weeks on the job, I presented these reductions to the board and won unanimous approval of the savings," he said.

"Every dime saved is now going to the poor and distressed communities that need help -- the DRA's very reason for being," he wrote.

Kinder told the Southeast Missourian in October that 8.6 percent of the agency's $30 million budget was being spent on administrative costs when he joined the agency. A well-run agency should limit administrative expenses to 5 percent or 6 percent of its budget, he said at the time.

In January, Christopher Caldwell of Little Rock, Arkansas, won Senate confirmation as federal co-chairman to lead the agency.

"It is confusing," Kinder said of the agency having two top leadership positions.