Peter Kinder honored with Lifetime Achievement award by Missouri GOP

Former Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder received the Lifetime Achievement award from the Missouri Republican Party during the GOP’s 2023 Lincoln Day this month in Springfield, Missouri.

Kinder is a Cape Girardeau native who went to Cape Girardeau Public Schools, and attended Southeast Missouri State University and the University of Missouri. He then went on to earn a law degree from St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio before his career in politics. Kinder was elected to the Missouri Senate in 1992 — representing much of Southeast Missouri including Cape Girardeau — before eventually becoming Senate president pro tem. He would later serve as the 46th lieutenant governor for the state from 2005 to 2017.

Kinder said he felt “enormously humbled” by the award.