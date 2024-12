Here are two of three female pups that are looking for homes. They have been with Marilyn Neville at Bollinger County Stray Project for five weeks. The pups are about 15 weeks old. Maybe Aussie-mix with possibly Great Pyrenees, they should reach 60 to 80 pounds at maturity. The blue merle has double dew claws. To adopt, call Marilyn at (573) 321-0050. Courtesy of Marilyn Neville