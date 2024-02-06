All sections
NewsJune 14, 2023

Persons of interest wanted in alleged theft

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on two persons of interest in an alleged theft at Dollar General on Route K near Gordonville...

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on two persons of interest in an alleged theft at Dollar General on Route K near Gordonville. According to a social media post, the alleged theft occurred Saturday, June 10. Authorities ask anyone with information about the two people to contact the department at (573) 243-3551 or through its Facebook page.
Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office
Local News

