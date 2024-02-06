Persons of interest wanted in alleged theft

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on two persons of interest in an alleged theft at Dollar General on Route K near Gordonville...

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on two persons of interest in an alleged theft at Dollar General on Route K near Gordonville. According to a social media post, the alleged theft occurred Saturday, June 10. Authorities ask anyone with information about the two people to contact the department at (573) 243-3551 or through its Facebook page. Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office