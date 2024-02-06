Person stabbed to death in Cape

A person was found stabbed to death early Sunday morning, Feb. 25, according to a news release from Cape Girardeau Police Department.
The release says police located the unidentified victim in the 1200 block of North Water Street at about 3 a.m.
The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate the incident.
Authorities asked anyone with information to contact (573) 339-6621; anonymous tip line, (573) 339-6313; or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.
