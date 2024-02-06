Person stabbed in Dexter; suspect apprehended

Dexter, Missouri, police have apprehended a man in connection with a stabbing that occurred Saturday, Oct. 14.
A social media post from Dexter Police Department says police responded to the 300 block of West Business Highway 60 shortly after 4 a.m. and found a victim with multiple stab wounds.
The 32-year-old suspect was taken into custody moments later near the crime scene.
He was being held on a 24-hour hold, according to the post.
The victim’s wounds were described as non-life-threatening.
