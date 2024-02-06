All sections
NewsJanuary 14, 2020

Person shot near SEMO campus

A shooting occurred Monday afternoon about half a mile from the Southeast Missouri State University campus after an argument between occupants of two vehicles escalated to a fight in the intersection of North Henderson Avenue and Wayne Street in Cape Girardeau. ...

Ben Matthews
An officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department investigates the scene of a shooting in the intersection of North Henderson Avenue and Wayne Street on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.
An officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department investigates the scene of a shooting in the intersection of North Henderson Avenue and Wayne Street on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

A shooting occurred Monday afternoon about half a mile from the Southeast Missouri State University campus after an argument between occupants of two vehicles escalated to a fight in the intersection of North Henderson Avenue and Wayne Street in Cape Girardeau.

The victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper right arm, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.

A rust-colored vehicle was parked on Wayne Street next to a blue vehicle with a gray door, according to a witness who heard the two parties yelling for five to six minutes.

During the dispute, a man from each vehicle stepped into the street where one suspect pointed a handgun and shot the victim, Hann stated via text message.

The victim began to flee as the suspect drew the weapon, according to a witness, and was shot a few feet from the two vehicles.

A trail of blood could be seen on North Henderson Avenue from where the victim reportedly stood to where the victim’s vehicle was reportedly parked.

The suspect then re-entered the rust-colored vehicle, which was driven by another man, according to a witness who saw the vehicle travel north on North Henderson Avenue after the shooting.

Hann stated officers are gathering further information and attempting to identify the suspect.

