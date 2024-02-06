Person shot near SEMO campus

A shooting occurred Monday afternoon about half a mile from the Southeast Missouri State University campus after an argument between occupants of two vehicles escalated to a fight in the intersection of North Henderson Avenue and Wayne Street in Cape Girardeau.
The victim sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the upper right arm, according to Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann.
A rust-colored vehicle was parked on Wayne Street next to a blue vehicle with a gray door, according to a witness who heard the two parties yelling for five to six minutes.
During the dispute, a man from each vehicle stepped into the street where one suspect pointed a handgun and shot the victim, Hann stated via text message.
The victim began to flee as the suspect drew the weapon, according to a witness, and was shot a few feet from the two vehicles.
A trail of blood could be seen on North Henderson Avenue from where the victim reportedly stood to where the victim’s vehicle was reportedly parked.
The suspect then re-entered the rust-colored vehicle, which was driven by another man, according to a witness who saw the vehicle travel north on North Henderson Avenue after the shooting.
Hann stated officers are gathering further information and attempting to identify the suspect.
