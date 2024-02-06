All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJanuary 7, 2020

Person shot early Monday in 2800 block of Whitener Street, 1 in custody

An adult female was shot early Monday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann. The shooting occurred about 5:30 a.m., Hann stated, and one person is in custody. Charges are pending and more information will be reported when it becomes available...

Ben Matthews
The exterior of an apartment building is seen Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau.
The exterior of an apartment building is seen Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

An adult female was shot early Monday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The shooting occurred about 5:30 a.m., Hann stated, and one person is in custody.

Charges are pending and more information will be reported when it becomes available.

Story Tags
Local News

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
The Best Years October 2024
NewsOct. 16
The Best Years October 2024
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
NewsOct. 16
Road work: Perry County roads to close for railroad maintenance
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
NewsOct. 16
The Corner Store celebrates $10,000 grant to enhance business
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
NewsOct. 16
Missouri abortion-rights campaign fundraising total at $22M one month before election
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
NewsOct. 15
Small business disaster loan program is out of money until Congress approves new funds
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
NewsOct. 15
A legacy beyond politics: Remembering former Missouri House representative Mary Kasten
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
NewsOct. 15
Sponsored: Don't miss The Scout's comprehensive Halloween guide for spooky fun
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
NewsOct. 15
In Missouri, Halloween night signs were required in the yards of sex offenders. Until now
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy