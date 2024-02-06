An adult female was shot early Monday morning in the 2800 block of Whitener Street in Cape Girardeau, according to police Sgt. Joey Hann.
The shooting occurred about 5:30 a.m., Hann stated, and one person is in custody.
Charges are pending and more information will be reported when it becomes available.
