Person fatally shot by deputy in Butler County

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A person is dead after being shot by a deputy sheriff in Butler County.
KFVS12 reported the shooting happened Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Mark Dobbs said authorities were called to a report of a sexual assault. Dobbs said one deputy and four emergency services workers were inside the home when someone began firing a handgun.
Dobbs said the deputy responded by fatally shooting the person with the gun. He did not release any details about the person shot or the deputy.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.