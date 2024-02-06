All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 20, 2021
Person extracted from submerged car confirmed dead
A person who was pulled from a submerged vehicle Friday afternoon has been confirmed deceased. Cape Girardeau fire and police departments responded at approximately 1:40 p.m. to a report of a vehicle submerged in a pond near the intersection of Prospect and Scenic drive. Divers extracted a person from the vehicle who was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
A car leaks water as it is towed out of a lake near the intersection of Prospect and Scenic drives Friday in Cape Girardeau.
A car leaks water as it is towed out of a lake near the intersection of Prospect and Scenic drives Friday in Cape Girardeau.Sarah Yenesel ~ Southeast Missourian

A person who was pulled from a submerged vehicle Friday afternoon has been confirmed deceased.

Cape Girardeau fire and police departments responded at approximately 1:40 p.m. to a report of a vehicle submerged in a pond near the intersection of Prospect and Scenic drive. Divers extracted a person from the vehicle who was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We can confirm that the operator of the vehicle has died," Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said, "but we are directing any information on cause of death or identity through the Cape County coroner's office."

The victim's identity has not been made public. Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan said he is waiting to publicly release the victim's identity out of respect for the family.

"I haven't talked to the family yet," Jordan said. "I wanted to show them respect and ask them first before releasing the name."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri...
NewsOct. 1
Water cannon salute, ribbon-cutting headline grand-opening c...
NewsOct. 1
Cape Girardeau Airport celebrates grand opening with new ame...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
NewsSep. 30
Here's how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card requests
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
NewsSep. 30
What to watch as JD Vance and Tim Walz meet for a vice presidential debate
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arrest
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy