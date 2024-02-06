Person extracted from submerged car confirmed dead

"We can confirm that the operator of the vehicle has died," Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said, "but we are directing any information on cause of death or identity through the Cape County coroner's office."

The victim's identity has not been made public. Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan said he is waiting to publicly release the victim's identity out of respect for the family.

"I haven't talked to the family yet," Jordan said. "I wanted to show them respect and ask them first before releasing the name."