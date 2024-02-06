Person extracted from submerged car confirmed dead

A person who was pulled from a submerged vehicle Friday afternoon has been confirmed deceased.
Cape Girardeau fire and police departments responded at approximately 1:40 p.m. to a report of a vehicle submerged in a pond near the intersection of Prospect and Scenic drive. Divers extracted a person from the vehicle who was transported by ambulance to Saint Francis Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.
"We can confirm that the operator of the vehicle has died," Sgt. Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department said, "but we are directing any information on cause of death or identity through the Cape County coroner's office."
The victim's identity has not been made public. Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan said he is waiting to publicly release the victim's identity out of respect for the family.
"I haven't talked to the family yet," Jordan said. "I wanted to show them respect and ask them first before releasing the name."
