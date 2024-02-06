All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 4, 2023

Person detained in stabbing determined to have been acting in self defense

A person taken into custody Tuesday, May 2, in relation to a stabbing in Cape Girardeau will not face charges in the incident as authorities determined the person was acting in self-defense. A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department said witness accounts and surveillance camera video of the incident led to the decision...

Southeast Missourian

A person taken into custody Tuesday, May 2, in relation to a stabbing in Cape Girardeau will not face charges in the incident as authorities determined the person was acting in self-defense.

A social media post from Cape Girardeau Police Department said witness accounts and surveillance camera video of the incident led to the decision.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“Officers interviewed multiple witnesses and viewed the video of the altercation. This information was then provided to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for a determination of whether criminal charges were warranted. Based on the evidence, the Prosecutor’s Office has determined that this altercation led to a lawful use of self-defense and has declined to file charges at this time. The detained individual has been released based on this determination,” the post states.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. near the intersection of William Street and Park Avenue. An officer on routine patrol saw the end of the incident and detained the person at the scene.

The person who sustained the injury to their neck was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy