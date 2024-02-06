“Officers interviewed multiple witnesses and viewed the video of the altercation. This information was then provided to the Cape Girardeau County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for a determination of whether criminal charges were warranted. Based on the evidence, the Prosecutor’s Office has determined that this altercation led to a lawful use of self-defense and has declined to file charges at this time. The detained individual has been released based on this determination,” the post states.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 p.m. near the intersection of William Street and Park Avenue. An officer on routine patrol saw the end of the incident and detained the person at the scene.

The person who sustained the injury to their neck was taken to a local hospital for treatment.