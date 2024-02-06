Perryville's Annual May Procession Sunday

The Association of the Miraculous Medal -- based in Perryville, Missouri -- is hosting its annual May Procession on Sunday on the shrine grounds at 1811 West Saint Joseph Street at 1 p.m. with a special blessing of the new rosary walk and a short ceremony to follow.

Don Fulford, president and CEO of the AMM, recommended arriving early on Sunday.

"There's plenty to see, and it's absolutely beautiful. With so many people coming, we want to make sure they find the right places for viewing and sitting," he said. "It's all changed since the last time they were here. We will start in the welcome plaza, then we will make our way down to the grotto where we will have a special ceremony."

AMM, the organization helping to make these types of projects possible, works in conjunction with Vincentian priests, who own the campus, he said. It was first built in 1818 and is considered the first and oldest seminary west of the Mississippi River.

Fulford said the original church -- a single log cabin which was dedicated in 1936 -- still exists on the grounds. He said the cabin hasn't been touched up or restored, since they are still in "the early phase."

He also explained that Catholicism, as most religions, has repetitiveness to it and theirs "is the rosary."

"What we've done is expanded the rosary, made it a half-mile long," Fulford said. "By the time you're done with one prayer, you're on to the next bead."

The walk begins with the crucifix and as you travel, you make your way to the "grotto," or small cave, which Fulford said is also another term for "place of prayer."

He said the entire campus is dedicated to prayer and reflection.

"I think that's the point we want to get across to everybody. This isn't a park," he said. "This isn't a picnic area. This is a place for special reflection."

Before the construction and remodel of the grounds, Fulford said there were a couple items making parts of the walk inaccessible, including quite a few "beautiful, old trees" lifting up the sidewalk in certain sections, which in turn, created trip hazards.

"Now, what we have is a place for moms to push strollers. The whole campus now is accessible," he said.

Fulford said the campus is 200 years old, and even though it was built "really well by the priests and brothers" who were on the grounds at the time it was erected, it's difficult to withstand the large tree roots

Fulford said the Perryville campus serves more than 300,000 members in every state and in 35 countries, with members from all over the world.

"All of this is done by private donation, because our church is not a parish," he said. "This is all done by the kindness and generosity of our members across the United States and here locally."

In addition to the many small and large-scale updates throughout the grounds, he said there was a need for new "seat walls."