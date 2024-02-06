Picture this: The doorbell rings. At the door is a man holding a check for $10,000. It’s for you to use toward your student loan debt.

If it sounds too good to be true, a Perryville, Missouri, woman would tell you it’s not.

Jera Tuetkin lived out that scenario Tuesday night after she was picked as the random drawing winner by Givling, an app that allows users to play games, earn points and compete for loan payments.

The money is funded through advertising, sponsor offers and people who pay to play Givling.

The company’s chief marketing officer, Seth Beard, traveled from California to deliver the check in person, Tuetkin said. The journey and moment of surprise were recorded and can be viewed on the company’s YouTube channel.

“I was just really shocked, and I didn’t have much to say,” Tuetkin recalled. “I couldn’t believe my name had been picked.”

Though the check was hand-delivered, it is an entirely symbolic gesture.

“We pay the loan lender directly, so the money never touches the winner’s hand,” Beard stated in a Thursday email correspondence with the Southeast Missourian.

Tuetkin said it was a true surprise for her, but noted her husband had been contacted in advance by the company, and he knew her name had been drawn for the $10,000 loan payment.

Tuetkin, who is a critical-care pharmacist at Saint Francis Healthcare System, earned her doctorate degree in 2013 from St. Louis College of Pharmacy and said the loan payment she was awarded will not cover the total of her debt “but it will definitely help.”

Givling, which was founded in 2015, has more than 500,000 registered users and has paid out nearly $5 million in cash prizes and funding for student loans and mortgages, according to Beard.

The company doesn’t always send someone in person, Beard said, unless the random drawing is sponsored. The drawing in which Tuetkin was selected was sponsored by Blue Apron, a meal-kit service.

Givling users may purchase merchandise from sponsors to help them earn points to push them toward the top of the game’s queue where the loan payments are awarded. The top payout amount of $50,000 is awarded every seven to 10 days to the user at the top of the queue. That’s the same timeframe in which a $10,000 random drawing is selected.

“A Givling user only needs to play 10 free-play trivia games to be automatically entered into the drawing,” Beard wrote.