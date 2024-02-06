All sections
NewsOctober 28, 2020

Perryville woman dies in UTV crash

A 39-year-old Perryville, Missouri, woman died Friday night after the utility vehicle she was riding in overturned after its driver made a sharp turn, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. Jacqueline Miller was pronounced dead at Perry County Memorial Hospital shortly after midnight Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 11 p.m...

Southeast Missourian

A 39-year-old Perryville, Missouri, woman died Friday night after the utility vehicle she was riding in overturned after its driver made a sharp turn, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Jacqueline Miller was pronounced dead at Perry County Memorial Hospital shortly after midnight Saturday morning. The crash happened at about 11 p.m.

She was a passenger in a 2020 Polaris RZRXP utility vehicle driven by Stephanie Stark, 37, of Perryville and was ejected from the vehicle after Stark sharply turned to the left while on private property, the report states.

The report indicated Stark was wearing a safety device but Miller was not.

Perry County sheriff’s deputies assisted at the scene.

