Perryville woman charged in child's death

A Perryville, Missouri, woman has been charged with a felony in relation to a child's death.
Court records indicate Blanca Marisela Mendez Ramirez was charged Wednesday with felony abuse/neglect of a child resulting in death (no sexual contact) in a case investigated by Perryville Police Department and filed by Prosecuting Attorney Caitlin Pistorio.
Court records did not indicate legal counsel for Ramirez.
Her bond was set at $100,000, cash only.
Judge Craig Brewer is set to hear the case.
