NewsSeptember 1, 2021

Perryville woman arrested in Scott Co.

A Perryville, Missouri, woman was arrested early Sunday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kailyn Fahnestock, 23, was arrested in Scott County. She was taken to Scott County Sheriff's Office and released...

Southeast Missourian

A Perryville, Missouri, woman was arrested early Sunday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kailyn Fahnestock, 23, was arrested in Scott County. She was taken to Scott County Sheriff's Office and released.

Local News

