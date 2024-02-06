Perryville woman arrested in Scott Co.

A Perryville, Missouri, woman was arrested early Sunday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right side of the roadway.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Kailyn Fahnestock, 23, was arrested in Scott County. She was taken to Scott County Sheriff's Office and released.
