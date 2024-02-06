All sections
NewsFebruary 8, 2023

Perryville veterans memorial lauds new state suicide hotline

Rae Lynn Munoz, executive director of Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, said the state's new suicide prevention website unveiled Feb. 1, mogovchallenge.com, will be a welcome resource. "Post traumatic stress disorder is almost an epidemic for our service members," said Munoz, a Scott County native who served in the Marine Corps and who became executive director of the memorial in November...

A flag placed in memory of Michael D. Walker rests in front of a panel of Missouri's National Veterans Memorial during Memorial Day on May 25, 2020, in Perryville, Missouri. A hand-written message that read "Daddy, My Hero," was located on one side of the flag's wooden base.
A flag placed in memory of Michael D. Walker rests in front of a panel of Missouri's National Veterans Memorial during Memorial Day on May 25, 2020, in Perryville, Missouri. A hand-written message that read "Daddy, My Hero," was located on one side of the flag's wooden base.Southeast Missourian file

Rae Lynn Munoz, executive director of Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, said the state's new suicide prevention website unveiled Feb. 1, www.mogovchallenge.com, will be a welcome resource.

"Post traumatic stress disorder is almost an epidemic for our service members," said Munoz, a Scott County native who served in the Marine Corps and who became executive director of the memorial in November.

"Veterans, service members, and their families now have a website they can access that is designed to help reduce the rate of suicide in Missouri," read a release from Gov. Mike Parson's office.

Missouri's National Veterans Memorial launched in May 2019 on 47 acres donated by Jim and Charlene Eddleman at 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway.

The local memorial features a full-size replica of Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., plus a welcome center and museum.

"In the future buildout at [our] memorial, we're looking to place monuments on site — as we've done with the Vietnam War — to help create healing and a space for reflection for those veterans affected by PTSD to help prevent suicide," Munoz added.

According to Parson's office, 22 veterans take their own lives every day in the U.S.

Of note

The website www.stopsoldiersuicide.org lists the following data points.

  • More than 40% of veterans say they experience high levels of difficulty transitioning to civilian life. Studies indicate such individuals are five times more likely to experience suicidal ideas.
  • More than 80% of post-9/11 veterans say the public does not understand the problems those who have served face in returning to civilian status.
  • More than 50% of civilian organizations offer no onboarding or transition support to veteran hires.
  • Approximately 35% of veterans say they have trouble paying their bills in the first few years after leaving military service.
