Perryville veterans memorial lauds new state suicide hotline

Rae Lynn Munoz, executive director of Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, said the state's new suicide prevention website unveiled Feb. 1, www.mogovchallenge.com, will be a welcome resource.

Rae Lynn Munoz, Missouri's National Veterans Memorial executive director

Rae Lynn Munoz, Missouri's National Veterans Memorial executive director

"Post traumatic stress disorder is almost an epidemic for our service members," said Munoz, a Scott County native who served in the Marine Corps and who became executive director of the memorial in November.

"Veterans, service members, and their families now have a website they can access that is designed to help reduce the rate of suicide in Missouri," read a release from Gov. Mike Parson's office.

Missouri's National Veterans Memorial launched in May 2019 on 47 acres donated by Jim and Charlene Eddleman at 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway.