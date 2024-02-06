All sections
NewsOctober 10, 2024

Perryville to Bertling area boil advisory to last until Friday

Boil advisory in Perryville-Bertling area affects 110 homes, lasting until Friday due to a water main break. Stay updated for potential early lift.

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Courtesy of the City of Cape Girardeau website

The Perryville - Bertling area boil advisory will last until 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11.

The advisory was announced on Wednesday, Oct. 9, and is in effect for 110 homes on Perryville Road near Bertling. According to an email from the City of Cape Girardeau, the precautionary advisory may be lifted sooner but would not know until Friday. A water main break caused the advisory.

"The main was repaired. It blew out," the email states.

According to the email, the road where the water main broke is open.

A map of the affected area is available here.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

