Perryville teenager begins training mustang for competition

Almost 60 days ago, a 2 year-old wild horse — soon to be named Jade — and Kylee Lukefahr, 15, met at a horse holding facility in Illinois where Kylee and her mother, Misty Abbott, were trying to pick a mustang to compete with in Extreme Mustang Makeover.

“And so we went through and there was something about [Jade] that just snagged her, snagged Kylee. She was like, ‘That’s it. That’s the one I want,’” Abbott said about their first encounter.

As for the name, Lukefahr said she sat down with the mustang early on and read off names. The horse responded only to the name Jade, by turning her head toward Lukefahr, looking at her and taking a step toward her.

In their first two months, Lukefahr said they have made a lot of progress.

“I spent a majority of my time, like, building trust, building a relationship before I took any steps further,” she said. “About three weeks ago, I finally got the halter on and it has blossomed from there.”

Kylee Lukefahr begins the day's training by touching Jade's feet, something she wasn't always able to do, April 26 at Evans Equestrians in Perryville, Missouri. Sarah Yenesel

The reason they met is for the 2021 Extreme Mustang Makeover competition, in which trainers work with a completely wild, untouched horse for 100 days to teach it skills in handling and conditioning, trails and maneuvers. If the horse passes the required skills test and is selected for the top 10, the freestyle round will set competitors apart.

In June, Lukefahr and Jade will be in the youth division of the virtual competition based in Lexington, Kentucky, one of the three Mustang Makeovers in the nation. To enter the competition, Lukefahr had to provide evidence in her training abilities and equine knowledge, which was not difficult for her to prove.

Lukefahr has been riding horses since she was 7 years old, when Lukefahr asked her mother to take riding lessons, she and Abbott said. As a sophomore at Perryville (Missouri) High School, she aspires to attend Texas A&M University to become an equine veterinarian. She currently helps train horses and teach people, including those with disabilities, how to ride horses at Evans Equestrians in Perryville.

Krystal Evans, owner and operator of Evans Equestrians, has been a mentor to Lukefahr, especially in the mustang-training process.