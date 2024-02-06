Perryville teenager begins training mustang for competition

Almost 60 days ago, a 2 year-old wild horse — soon to be named Jade — and Kylee Lukefahr, 15, met at a horse holding facility in Illinois where Kylee and her mother, Misty Abbott, were trying to pick a mustang to compete with in Extreme Mustang Makeover.
“And so we went through and there was something about [Jade] that just snagged her, snagged Kylee. She was like, ‘That’s it. That’s the one I want,’” Abbott said about their first encounter.
As for the name, Lukefahr said she sat down with the mustang early on and read off names. The horse responded only to the name Jade, by turning her head toward Lukefahr, looking at her and taking a step toward her.
In their first two months, Lukefahr said they have made a lot of progress.
“I spent a majority of my time, like, building trust, building a relationship before I took any steps further,” she said. “About three weeks ago, I finally got the halter on and it has blossomed from there.”
The reason they met is for the 2021 Extreme Mustang Makeover competition, in which trainers work with a completely wild, untouched horse for 100 days to teach it skills in handling and conditioning, trails and maneuvers. If the horse passes the required skills test and is selected for the top 10, the freestyle round will set competitors apart.
In June, Lukefahr and Jade will be in the youth division of the virtual competition based in Lexington, Kentucky, one of the three Mustang Makeovers in the nation. To enter the competition, Lukefahr had to provide evidence in her training abilities and equine knowledge, which was not difficult for her to prove.
Lukefahr has been riding horses since she was 7 years old, when Lukefahr asked her mother to take riding lessons, she and Abbott said. As a sophomore at Perryville (Missouri) High School, she aspires to attend Texas A&M University to become an equine veterinarian. She currently helps train horses and teach people, including those with disabilities, how to ride horses at Evans Equestrians in Perryville.
Krystal Evans, owner and operator of Evans Equestrians, has been a mentor to Lukefahr, especially in the mustang-training process.
“You know, you just have those kids that get you. And we mesh well, and she listens well, and she does well,” Evans said of Lukefahr.
“I never doubted you. I knew you could do it,” Evans said to Lukefahr about training Jade. “There was times that I’d look at myself, I’m going, ‘I’m insane for helping you, but, you know, hey.’”
Lukefahr admitted there were times she was nervous about training Jade, but said, “If it’s not easy, you’re not learning and you’re not changing.”
They had heard about Mustang Makeover only a few days before the submission deadline, and entering the competition was a last-minute decision, not long after the loss of one of Lukefahr’s beloved horses, Cricket, Abbott said.
Lukefahr and Jade have been working together every day, whether it is big or small steps — literally.
Repetition and touch is the key in their training. By touching Jade with her hands, the end of the rope attached to her, the poles she maneuvers or a saddle blanket, Lukefahr said it teaches Jade the items are not harmful.
For now, the two are working on simple tasks they are expected to accomplish for the competition in June. Over the halfway mark, Lukefahr can touch Jade’s feet, most of her body, put on and take off a halter, have Jade eat out of her hands, guide Jade to walk and overall to respond to pressure, a common training technique.
“I think she’s the best type of horse I could have got for my first time. She’s very curious. She’s lovable, but she still has the, ‘Hmhm, no thank you,’” Lukefahr said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.