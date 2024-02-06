An 18-year-old Perryville, Missouri, student has been charged with making a terroristic threat last month to "shoot up" Perryville High School, prosecutors said Thursday.

Perry County Prosecuting Attorney Caitlin Pistorio said in a news release Rylan Carlson was arrested this week on a class E felony charge of making a terroristic threat in the second degree.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to four years in prison or one year in the county jail, and/or fined up to $10,000, according to the release.

Carlson is one of three male Perryville High School students accused of discussing the idea of a mass shooting. The other two students are not facing adult charges because they are juveniles, according to the release.

According to a probable-cause statement from school resource officer Teresa Cox of the Perry County Sheriff's Department, high school assistant principal Shadrick Shafer contacted her March 13 about the threat.

Shafer reported another student overheard the three students plotting an attack, according to the probable-cause statement.

The student witness said she heard one of the three say, "Hey, let's shoot up the school" and another remark, "I already have a shotgun and pistol. All we need is an AR-15," Cox wrote in the statement.

The student witness identified the three students, including Carlson.

Shafer interviewed the three students separately. Cox wrote the two juveniles admitted discussing the idea of launching an attack.

The first juvenile said they discussed specific weapons that could be used, Cox wrote. He admitted to having weapons in his home, the officer wrote.