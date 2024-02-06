Perryville teen builds relationship with mustang in advance of contest

This story has been edited to correct the term "lead," used to guide horses.

Asking Jade, a mustang, to walk across a tarp on the ground is more of a daunting task than one might originally think.

Sometimes when Kylee Lukefahr, 15, her trainer, asks Jade to do so, she has to pull on the lead and eventually apply training pressure to just have the horse take a few steps.

Every step makes an unfamiliar, scary crinkle sound. To not be afraid of unfamiliar noise or things is no easy feat for Jade. Lukefahr said the wild horse's instincts tell her to avoid the unfamiliar since she fears it could kill her, and most things in the human world are unfamiliar to her.

A large part of Jade's training is learning that most things she doesn't know and hasn't experienced before are not all bad, especially if Lukefahr is introducing it.

Misty Abbott and Kylee Lukefahr, 15, review the required routine for the competition during a training session at Evans Equestrians in Perryville on Friday, May 21, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Jade and Lukefahr have met almost every day since early March to train for the Extreme Mustang Makeover competition run by the Mustang Heritage Foundation in late June. Since the competition is virtual, she plans to record their entry in the same arena they have been practicing in at Evans Equestrians in Perryville.

At this point, Jade can wear a halter, saddle blanket and saddle. She can have her feet touched, picked up and trimmed. She can follow Lukefahr in a walk or trot and do those things in a circle by herself, too. She can back up, move her hips, pivot and sidepass. She can walk across strange surfaces, such as wood or tarps. Some tricks she has learned are bowing, smiling and hugging. She can also load into a trailer. And, overall, she can follow directions.

"She's a really quick learner. I have to only introduce it like once or twice, and then she takes it like a champ." Lukefahr said.

It is a stark contrast to the horse who was shy and hesitant when the two first met almost 90 days ago.

One of the techniques Lukefahr uses, especially in the beginning of training, is to let Jade "freak out" when she gets scared while still not relieving her fear by taking away what scares her.

Kylee Lukefahr, 15, and Jade take a break from crossing the tarp, something Jade does not like to do, during a training session at Evans Equestrians in Perryville on Friday, May 28, 2021. Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Lukefahr also finds that if Jade won't do a movement because of a hesitancy or fear Jade has, Jade will not learn. By applying pressure indicators such as verbal cues or pulling on her lead, Jade will begin to do something she is afraid of, and Kylee will keep the pressure on until Jade does it.

The goal is to have Jade realize there isn't anything to be afraid of, so she learns to accept new things and not react out of fear.