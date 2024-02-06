Perryville promotes itself as film-friendly with new website

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Officials in Perryville, Missouri, are hitching their economic development wagon to film production, with one film already scheduled for next year.

Thomas Smugala, writer and director of "The Spring," which will be filmed in the region in the summer of 2023, and members of the City of Perryville helped make the Film-friendly Perryville website -- www.filmfriendlyperryville.com -- to encourage other low-budget producers to film in the town.

"With its rich German farming heritage and many wonderful places to shoot, Perryville can help you make your $500,000 budget look like a $5,000,000 budget -- a producer's dream come true," the website state. "Caves, forests, lakes, rivers, industrial parks, historic buildings, town square, farms and barns, parks and residentials, bars, restaurants, and shops, and filming resources ... make Perryville a great place to shoot."

Smugala has directed other films, such as "The Apocalypse and the Beauty Queen" and "Interviewing Monsters and Bigfoot," both filmed in the area, including in Cape Girardeau.

"The Spring" is a supernatural thriller set in 1870 and modern time Missouri, and it touches on topics such as race, vanity and slavery. Smugala said he is excited to begin filming.