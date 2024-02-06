Perryville police investigating series of catalytic converter thefts

The Perryville (Missouri) Police Department is investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts, according to Assistant Chief William Jones.

Jones said the department has received seven reports of catalytic converter thefts this year.

"They're occurring all over the city, not just in one particular area," Jones said. "[The thefts] are happening in residential neighborhoods as well as commercial and industrial type neighborhoods."

The most recent theft occurred Monday morning at St. Mary's of the Barrens Catholic Church.

A driver of a Toyota SUV Highlander parked his car at St. Mary's of the Barrens at 5:45 a.m., Jones said.