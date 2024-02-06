All sections
NewsOctober 1, 2021

Perryville police investigating series of catalytic converter thefts

Monica Obradovic
The driver of an unidentified pickup allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a Toyota SUV early Monday morning at St. Mary's of the Barren in Perryville, Missouri. A surveillance camera on the church's property captured the theft.
The driver of an unidentified pickup allegedly stole a catalytic converter from a Toyota SUV early Monday morning at St. Mary's of the Barren in Perryville, Missouri. A surveillance camera on the church's property captured the theft.Perryville Police Department

The Perryville (Missouri) Police Department is investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts, according to Assistant Chief William Jones.

Jones said the department has received seven reports of catalytic converter thefts this year.

"They're occurring all over the city, not just in one particular area," Jones said. "[The thefts] are happening in residential neighborhoods as well as commercial and industrial type neighborhoods."

The most recent theft occurred Monday morning at St. Mary's of the Barrens Catholic Church.

A driver of a Toyota SUV Highlander parked his car at St. Mary's of the Barrens at 5:45 a.m., Jones said.

While the driver visited the church's rosary walk, someone in a light-colored pickup pulled next to the SUV and stole its catalytic converter.

The SUV's owner reported the crime when he returned home at approximately 7:30 a.m., Jones said. The theft took approximately 90 seconds and was captured on St. Mary's of the Barren's surveillance camera.

Jone said the make and model of the suspect's pickup is currently unknown as Perryville police work to enhance surveillance footage.

The thefts are more than likely the work of the same individual or group of individuals, according to Jones. Most of the seven stolen catalytic converters were sawed off.

Anyone with information on the thefts may call the Perryville Police Department at (573) 547-4546.

