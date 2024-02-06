Perryville native inducted into Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame

A Perryville, Missouri, native was one of six veterans recently inducted into Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame's class of 2021.

Jim Eddleman, one of Missouri's National Veterans Memorial's founding members and largest donors, was inducted into the hall of fame for his service in the Vietnam War and his continued contributions to Missouri veterans' communities.

Eddleman's service began with the U.S. Army in 1966 where he fought in the Tet Offensive. As he transported the severely wounded to Medevac helicopters and worked to save lives, he promised himself to find a way to honor his comrades.

The promise he made as a 20-year-old soldier came to fruition nearly 50 years later. Eddleman and his family donated much of their savings and 47 acres of their 48-acre farm to build Missouri's National Veterans Memorial in Perryville.

Missouri's National Veterans Memorial opened in May 2019, featuring a full-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., along with a welcome center and museum.

The farm had been in Eddleman's family for three generations. He and his wife, Charlene, live in a house on the one acre they kept.

Eddleman serves on the memorial's board and volunteers at locales throughout Perry County.