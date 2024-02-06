Perryville museum opens this weekend

Beginning this weekend, visitors to Missouri's National Vietnam Memorial in Perryville, Missouri, can stop in the on-site museum, opening in its first phase Aug. 1.

DeAnna Kluender, operations coordinator, did the research, planning and layout for the displays.

Kluender said the initial exhibits are just enough to get the museum open and have something for visitors to experience while staff work on future exhibits.

This phase is dedicated to Jim Eddleman, founder of the memorial, and his experience as a soldier in Vietnam during the war there, Kluender said.