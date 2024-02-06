Perryville mourning loss of assistant police, fire chief

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The Perryville Police Department is mourning the loss of its assistant chief, Maj. William "Bill" Jones, who died Wednesday, Aug. 3, of cancer.

Jones, with the department since 1983, filled several important roles for the City of Perryville. In addition to assistant police chief, his other titles included assistant fire chief and city emergency manager. According to one colleague, he also served unofficially as the face of the police department. He was one of the most well-known people in Perryville.

Sgt. Jeri Cain, public information officer with the department, was hired 27 years ago after Jones encouraged her to apply. At the time, he was an instructor and she a student at Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy. She became the first full-time road officer at the department and has served in several roles since.

Cain said Jones "had a story and a joke for everything. He knew no stranger."

Cain said in addition to his roles in public safety, Jones was something of a historian, who knew all the ins and outs of the department's beginnings and evolutions over the years.

One of the biggest cases Jones worked was the double murder of Eddie and Leona Sauer, "the sweetest couple ever" according to Cain, in 2000. The investigation of that murder involved multiple jurisdictions. She said Jones showed in that situation how to take on leadership yet "stay in his lane" at the same time, assigning officers to collect evidence at multiple scenes. The case ultimately resulted in the conviction of Samuel David Lowe.