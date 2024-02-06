All sections
NewsAugust 5, 2023

Perryville mourning loss of assistant police, fire chief

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The Perryville Police Department is mourning the loss of its assistant chief, Maj. William "Bill" Jones, who died Wednesday, Aug. 3, of cancer. Jones, with the department since 1983, filled several important roles for the City of Perryville. ...

Bob Miller avatar
Bob Miller
William Jones
William Jones

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The Perryville Police Department is mourning the loss of its assistant chief, Maj. William "Bill" Jones, who died Wednesday, Aug. 3, of cancer.

Jones, with the department since 1983, filled several important roles for the City of Perryville. In addition to assistant police chief, his other titles included assistant fire chief and city emergency manager. According to one colleague, he also served unofficially as the face of the police department. He was one of the most well-known people in Perryville.

Sgt. Jeri Cain, public information officer with the department, was hired 27 years ago after Jones encouraged her to apply. At the time, he was an instructor and she a student at Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy. She became the first full-time road officer at the department and has served in several roles since.

Cain said Jones "had a story and a joke for everything. He knew no stranger."

Cain said in addition to his roles in public safety, Jones was something of a historian, who knew all the ins and outs of the department's beginnings and evolutions over the years.

One of the biggest cases Jones worked was the double murder of Eddie and Leona Sauer, "the sweetest couple ever" according to Cain, in 2000. The investigation of that murder involved multiple jurisdictions. She said Jones showed in that situation how to take on leadership yet "stay in his lane" at the same time, assigning officers to collect evidence at multiple scenes. The case ultimately resulted in the conviction of Samuel David Lowe.

Jones was known to work long hours. Cain said she'd occasionally find Jones working well past midnight. When asked why he was there so late, Jones said it was the best time to get work done without interruptions. At other times, she said, Jones was always willing to take time to listen to other officers about whatever issues they were having.

Direk Hunt, police chief, wrote in a statement on social media that there is a "huge hole" in the department.

"He was a mentor to so many officers, both in the police and fire departments," Hunt wrote. "Not only within our departments but across the state. His loss is felt by all of us."

Jones began serving in Perryville in 1983 as a reserve officer, and has been a full-time member of the department since 1984. During his career, he was an evidence technician and once held the title of interim police chief. He trained officers at SEMO Law Enforcement Academy in crime scene collections and investigations, according to the department's post.

Prior to his death, Jones asked to not have a fire or police memorial service, according to the social media post.

Cain said Jones had been on medical leave since May. She described him as a family man who doted on his kids and other youth, adding he was a man of faith who had made his peace with God and said he was ready to go when it was his time.

Even though lieutenants at the department have picked up some of Jones's resonsibilities during that time, "there's a definite hole that won't be filled here," Cain said. "Not just professionally but personally as well. He was such a big part of our lives."

Local News
To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

