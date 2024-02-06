Perryville Mayfest parade dates have been released

Perryville Mayfest will be back in town Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13.

This year's theme is a special one, 1923 -- A Perryville Origin Story. This will help celebrate the Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce's 100th anniversary and will highlight a western style theme.

To start off the events, the Mayfest parade will be held at 6 p.m. May 12, and will start at City Park and end at Downtown Square.