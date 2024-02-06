All sections
NewsMarch 24, 2023

Perryville Mayfest parade dates have been released

Perryville Mayfest will be back in town Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13. This year's theme is a special one, 1923 -- A Perryville Origin Story. This will help celebrate the Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce's 100th anniversary and will highlight a western style theme...

Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

Perryville Mayfest will be back in town Friday, May 12, and Saturday, May 13.

This year's theme is a special one, 1923 -- A Perryville Origin Story. This will help celebrate the Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce's 100th anniversary and will highlight a western style theme.

To start off the events, the Mayfest parade will be held at 6 p.m. May 12, and will start at City Park and end at Downtown Square.

Carnival attendees will be able to enjoy live entertainment both nights, as the Well Hungarians open the stage May 12 and the Crossroads perform May 13.

Food truck vendors will be set up on the square for the entirety of the festival.

Those attending May 13 will see the craft fair, tractor show, car/truck show, plant sale, art show, compete in a mother/daughter look-alike contest and more.

To be a vendor or learn more about the sponsorship opportunities available, contact the chamber office at (573)-547-6062.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

