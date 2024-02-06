Perryville man's poem included in anthology

A Perryville man's poem has been included in a national anthology.

Glen E. Summers Sr.'s "A Great Lord" is included in East of the Sunrise and hangs in the Library of Congress.

A Great Lord

My friend, when you are blue,

And you, know not what to do,

Turn to Christ, who died on the tree,

Then, all of your burdens, will flee.

They may be big, they may be small,

But no way, you have to fall,