Perryville man wins $50,000 Powerball prize

A Perryville, Missouri, man recently won a $50,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery’s Powerball drawing. According to a news release from the Missouri Lottery, Roger Jannin used Quick Pick to match four of five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number drawn in the July 1 drawing. The numbers were 19, 42, 45, 48 and 53 with a Powerball number of 16...