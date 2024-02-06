All sections
July 12, 2017

Perryville man wins $50,000 Powerball prize

A Perryville, Missouri, man recently won a $50,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery's Powerball drawing. According to a news release from the Missouri Lottery, Roger Jannin used Quick Pick to match four of five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number drawn in the July 1 drawing. The numbers were 19, 42, 45, 48 and 53 with a Powerball number of 16...

Southeast Missourian

A Perryville, Missouri, man recently won a $50,000 prize in the Missouri Lottery’s Powerball drawing.

According to a news release from the Missouri Lottery, Roger Jannin used Quick Pick to match four of five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number drawn in the July 1 drawing. The numbers were 19, 42, 45, 48 and 53 with a Powerball number of 16.

Jannin bought his winning ticket from Perryville MotoMart at 1300 S. Perryville Blvd. in Perryville.

Pertinent address:

1300 S. Perryville Blvd., Perryville, Mo.

Local News
