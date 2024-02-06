All sections
July 22, 2021
Perryville man sentenced to prison
A Perryville, Missouri, man received a 15-year-prison sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to second-degree child molestation.

Timothy Brandes, 50, was sentenced in the courtroom of Judge Scott Lipke in Perryville.

According to a release from Perry County Prosecuting Attorney Caitlin Pistorio, the investigation was led by Detective Michelle Priest of Perryville Police Department and Detective Amber Crites of Perry County Sheriff’s Office. Officers were notified of the molestation April 4 when the victim disclosed the sexual abuse to a parent, who then immediately notified law enforcement. In addition to the statements of the victim, law enforcement officers were able to recover security camera footage showing some of the acts of sexual abuse.

Before charges were filed, multiple witnesses notified law enforcement Brandes had left the state with a large sum of cash. A nationwide search for Brandes was conducted with the assistance of federal, state and local law enforcement officers before Brandes eventually turned himself in April 10.

Brandes had previously served six years in the state Department of Corrections after a Cape Girardeau County jury found him guilty of two counts of forcible sodomy in 1995. In both cases, the victims were 12-year-old juveniles.

During his plea, Brandes admitted to the court he touched the 12 year old victim and he did so for sexual gratification.

The sentence was the maximum allowed.

