Perryville man sentenced to prison

Before charges were filed, multiple witnesses notified law enforcement Brandes had left the state with a large sum of cash. A nationwide search for Brandes was conducted with the assistance of federal, state and local law enforcement officers before Brandes eventually turned himself in April 10.

Brandes had previously served six years in the state Department of Corrections after a Cape Girardeau County jury found him guilty of two counts of forcible sodomy in 1995. In both cases, the victims were 12-year-old juveniles.

During his plea, Brandes admitted to the court he touched the 12 year old victim and he did so for sexual gratification.

The sentence was the maximum allowed.