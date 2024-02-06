Perryville man killed in two-vehicle crash

A Perryville, Missouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Perry County, Missouri.

A state Highway Patrol report said Timothy Tarrillion, 36, died in the crash when his 2021 Chevrolet pickup collided with a 2003 Kentworth driven by Jacjiwan Billange, 46, of Ontario, Canada, on Highway 51, south of Perry County Road 206.

According to the report, Tarrillion's vehicle crossed the center line and collided with Billang's vehicle.