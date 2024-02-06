Perryville man injured in crash

A Perryville, Missouri, man was injured in a one-vehicle crash in Perry County.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated James Walker, 46, was driving a 2009 Pontiac G6 on Route M near Perry County Road 924 at about 5:30 p.m. Friday when his vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.
The report described Walker’s injuries as “moderate.”
He was taken to a Perryville hospital.
