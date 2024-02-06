A Perryville, Missouri, man was charged with careless and imprudent driving after his Toyota pickup truck struck the rear of a Cape Girardeau police car and overturned Thursday on Interstate 55.
The charge was filed against Corey Robinson, 39, who received “very minor cuts” after his southbound vehicle “rolled over,” Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said.
According to Hann, Cape Girardeau police officers were working a noninjury crash at the 102 mile marker on I-55 in Cape Girardeau County at 11:01 a.m.
An unnamed police officer had his flashing lights on and had deployed traffic cones to block off a lane that was “obstructed by the accident,” Hann said.
The officer was outside his vehicle directing traffic when the pickup truck struck the traffic cones before striking the rear of the patrol car, Hann said.
“The officer directing traffic had to move off of the road quickly to keep from being struck as well,” Hann said.
