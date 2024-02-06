A Perryville, Missouri, man was charged with careless and imprudent driving after his Toyota pickup truck struck the rear of a Cape Girardeau police car and overturned Thursday on Interstate 55.

The charge was filed against Corey Robinson, 39, who received “very minor cuts” after his southbound vehicle “rolled over,” Cape Girardeau police Sgt. Joey Hann said.

According to Hann, Cape Girardeau police officers were working a noninjury crash at the 102 mile marker on I-55 in Cape Girardeau County at 11:01 a.m.