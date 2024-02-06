Perryville man dies in one-vehicle crash

A Perryville, Missouri, man died Sunday morning, May 7, in a one-vehicle crash. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Dylan Bohnert, 30, was southbound on Route B near Spring Valley Drive in a 2012 Ford pickup when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. Bohnert over-corrected, and the vehicle left the left side of the roadway, where it struck a utility pole and overturned. Bohnert was ejected from the vehicle...