Perryville man dies in one-vehicle crash

A Perryville, Missouri, man died Sunday morning, May 7, in a one-vehicle crash.
According to a state Highway Patrol report, Dylan Bohnert, 30, was southbound on Route B near Spring Valley Drive in a 2012 Ford pickup when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway. Bohnert over-corrected, and the vehicle left the left side of the roadway, where it struck a utility pole and overturned. Bohnert was ejected from the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Perry County, Missouri, Coroner William Bohnert.
The crash occurred shortly after 1:30 a.m.
