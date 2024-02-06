Perryville man dies in early morning crash

A Perryville, Missouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sloan Hunter, 25, was southbound at about 1:30 a.m. on Highway 51 north of Perry County Road 210 in a 2003 GMC Sierra when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2020 Freightliner driven by Almeda Eaves, 63, of Henderville, Kentucky. ...