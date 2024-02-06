All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMay 20, 2021

Perryville man dies in early morning crash

A Perryville, Missouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sloan Hunter, 25, was southbound at about 1:30 a.m. on Highway 51 north of Perry County Road 210 in a 2003 GMC Sierra when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2020 Freightliner driven by Almeda Eaves, 63, of Henderville, Kentucky. ...

Southeast Missourian

A Perryville, Missouri, man died in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sloan Hunter, 25, was southbound at about 1:30 a.m. on Highway 51 north of Perry County Road 210 in a 2003 GMC Sierra when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 2020 Freightliner driven by Almeda Eaves, 63, of Henderville, Kentucky.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eaves was transported by helicopter to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis with serious injuries.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of ...
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Fe...
Local NewsOct. 31
EPA and Missouri officials monitoring air quality after lith...
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest ...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy