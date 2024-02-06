Perryville man dies in crash

A Perryville, Missouri, man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday, Oct. 7.
A state Highway Patrol report said Fredric Hutchinson Jr., 31, was driving southbound on County Road 806 near Rock Valley Lane shortly after 1 p.m. when the 2001 Chevrolet S10 he was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway. Hutchinson over-corrected, causing the vehicle to leave the left side of the roadway. The truck hit multiple trees before overturning, the report said.
Perry County, Missouri, Coroner William “Bill” Bohnert pronounced Hutchinson dead at the scene.
The report says Hutchinson was not wearing a safety device.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.