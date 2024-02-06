All sections
October 10, 2023

Perryville man dies in crash

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

A Perryville, Missouri, man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday, Oct. 7.

A state Highway Patrol report said Fredric Hutchinson Jr., 31, was driving southbound on County Road 806 near Rock Valley Lane shortly after 1 p.m. when the 2001 Chevrolet S10 he was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway. Hutchinson over-corrected, causing the vehicle to leave the left side of the roadway. The truck hit multiple trees before overturning, the report said.

Perry County, Missouri, Coroner William “Bill” Bohnert pronounced Hutchinson dead at the scene.

The report says Hutchinson was not wearing a safety device.

