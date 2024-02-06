Perryville man dies in crash

A Perryville, Missouri, man died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday, Oct. 7. A state Highway Patrol report said Fredric Hutchinson Jr., 31, was driving southbound on County Road 806 near Rock Valley Lane shortly after 1 p.m. when the 2001 Chevrolet S10 he was driving traveled off the right side of the roadway. Hutchinson over-corrected, causing the vehicle to leave the left side of the roadway. The truck hit multiple trees before overturning, the report said...