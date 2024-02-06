Perryville man dies in crash

A Perryville, Missouri, man died Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County.
A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Randy Choate, 32, was northbound on Route C about 4 miles north of Pocahontas when the 1999 Pontiac Trans Am he was driving ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree, ejecting him from the vehicle. He was not wearing a safety device, according to the report.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Wavis Jordan.
The crash occurred at about 5 p.m.
