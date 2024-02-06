Perryville man dies in Cape County crash

A Perryville man died and another sustained "serious" injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 north of Jackson on Monday, Dec. 2.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the unidentified 29-year-old man was the driver of a southbound 2003 Ford Ranger that traveled off the right side of the roadway at about 4:30 p.m. and struck the rear of a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche. The collision, about 9 miles north of Jackson, caused the Ford to overturn.

The man, who was not wearing a safety device, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County Coroner Craig Williams.