NewsDecember 3, 2024

Perryville man dies in Cape County crash

A Perryville man died in a crash on I-55 near Jackson, Missouri. The 29-year-old's Ford Ranger hit a Chevrolet Avalanche, overturning and causing fatal injuries. A passenger was seriously injured.

story image illustation

A Perryville man died and another sustained "serious" injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 north of Jackson on Monday, Dec. 2.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report says the unidentified 29-year-old man was the driver of a southbound 2003 Ford Ranger that traveled off the right side of the roadway at about 4:30 p.m. and struck the rear of a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche. The collision, about 9 miles north of Jackson, caused the Ford to overturn.

The man, who was not wearing a safety device, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cape Girardeau County Coroner Craig Williams.

A 28-year-old passenger in the Ford sustained injuries described as "serious".

According to the report, the 18-year-old female driver of the Chevrolet, who was wearing a safety device, was not hurt.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

