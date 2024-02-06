All sections
June 26, 2021

Perryville man arrested on charges of child molestation, statutory rape

Jose Gasca, 50, of Perryville was arrested by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning on five sex crime charges. Gasca's charges include one count of first-degree child molestation and two counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of someone younger than 14 years old...

Monica Obradovic
Jose Gasca
Jose Gasca

Jose Gasca, 50, of Perryville was arrested by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning on five sex crime charges.

Gasca's charges include one count of first-degree child molestation and two counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of someone younger than 14 years old.

Gasca also faces three other charges with a collective 21 counts of statutory sodomy of various degrees. Of those counts, nine include aggravated sexual offense with a person younger than 14 years old. Another nine include deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 14 years old. His fifth and final charge involves three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.

According to court filings, all of the crimes occurred between November 1997 and January 2014.

A warrant for Gasca's arrest was issued June 24. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office arrested Gasco at approximately 1 a.m. Friday morning.

Gasca remains in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. No public record indicates Gasca had criminal history in Missouri prior to these charges.

