Jose Gasca, 50, of Perryville was arrested by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning on five sex crime charges.

Gasca's charges include one count of first-degree child molestation and two counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of someone younger than 14 years old.

Gasca also faces three other charges with a collective 21 counts of statutory sodomy of various degrees. Of those counts, nine include aggravated sexual offense with a person younger than 14 years old. Another nine include deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 14 years old. His fifth and final charge involves three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.