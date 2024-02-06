Jose Gasca, 50, of Perryville was arrested by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning on five sex crime charges.
Gasca's charges include one count of first-degree child molestation and two counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape of someone younger than 14 years old.
Gasca also faces three other charges with a collective 21 counts of statutory sodomy of various degrees. Of those counts, nine include aggravated sexual offense with a person younger than 14 years old. Another nine include deviate sexual intercourse with a person younger than 14 years old. His fifth and final charge involves three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy.
According to court filings, all of the crimes occurred between November 1997 and January 2014.
A warrant for Gasca's arrest was issued June 24. The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office arrested Gasco at approximately 1 a.m. Friday morning.
Gasca remains in Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond. No public record indicates Gasca had criminal history in Missouri prior to these charges.
