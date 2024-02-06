Perryville man arrested after crash

A Perryville, Missouri, man was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash.
A state Highway Patrol report said Luis Salinas Velasco, 21, was arrested in Madison County and cited for felony leaving the scene of a crash with serious physical injuries and felony driving while intoxicated.
He was taken to the county jail and held for 24 hours.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.