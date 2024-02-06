Perryville man accused of stabbing woman

A Perryville, Missouri, man has been charged with stabbing and cutting a woman’s throat Wednesday, Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf said.

Jesse Deere, 27, was apprehended by the Perryville Police Department after the attack first was reported to the sheriff’s office, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call at 5:44 a.m. reporting a woman had been stabbed at an address in the 4200 block of Perry County Road 806.

Deputies and emergency-medical personnel went to the address and found the victim, a 52-year-old Perryville woman, according to the release.

The victim was flown by helicopter to a St. Louis-area hospital with life-threatening injuries, law-enforcement officials said.

Deere has been charged with first-degree assault with intent to do serious physical injury and armed criminal action.

He is being held at the Perry County Jail on $75,000 cash bond only.

Schaaf said a deputy went to an earlier call about a suspicious person in the area. The deputy found Deere a couple of miles from the residence. Deere told the deputy that friends had “abandoned him along the road, and he was just walking back to town,” the sheriff said.