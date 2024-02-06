Perryville Fire Department: 300 structures damaged in March 14 storm

Severe weather impacted much of Southeast Missouri Friday, March 14, resulting in multiple reported tornadoes. No fatalities or injuries were reported in Perry County but approximately 300 structures that sustained damage throughout the county.

Highway E was shut down after a power line was reported down at Perry County Road 202. In addition, Highway B was impassable due to downed power lines while Highway O had debris and trees down, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On March 14, both the city of Perryville and Perry County encountered severe weather. According to the Perrville Fire Department, both Perry County Rural Fire Department and the Perryville Fire Department responded to more than 30 calls, ranging from power lines down to collapsed structures.