NewsMarch 17, 2025

Perryville Fire Department: 300 structures damaged in March 14 storm

A severe storm in Southeast Missouri on March 14 led to damage to around 300 structures in Perry County. Despite multiple tornadoes, no injuries were reported in Perry County. Roads were blocked by downed power lines and debris.

The Banner Press
A downed transmission line on Highway E in Perry County from the March 14 storm system forced the closure of the state roadway. It remains closed at Perry County Road 202 as of March 17 at 9 a.m.
A downed transmission line on Highway E in Perry County from the March 14 storm system forced the closure of the state roadway. It remains closed at Perry County Road 202 as of March 17 at 9 a.m.
A downed transmission line on Highway E in Perry County from the March 14 storm system forced the closure of the state roadway. It remains closed at Perry County Road 202 as of March 17 at 9 a.m.
A downed transmission line on Highway E in Perry County from the March 14 storm system forced the closure of the state roadway. It remains closed at Perry County Road 202 as of March 17 at 9 a.m.Daniel Winningham ~ The Banner Press
A downed transmission line on Highway E in Perry County from the March 14 storm system forced the closure of the state roadway. It remains closed at Perry County Road 202 as of March 17 at 9 a.m.
A downed transmission line on Highway E in Perry County from the March 14 storm system forced the closure of the state roadway. It remains closed at Perry County Road 202 as of March 17 at 9 a.m.Daniel Winningham ~ The Banner Press
Metal debris is wrapped around a utility pole by the Perry County Saddle Club on Perry County Road 202.
Metal debris is wrapped around a utility pole by the Perry County Saddle Club on Perry County Road 202.
Metal debris is wrapped around a utility pole by the Perry County Saddle Club on Perry County Road 202.
Metal debris is wrapped around a utility pole by the Perry County Saddle Club on Perry County Road 202.Daniel Winningham ~ The Banner Press

Severe weather impacted much of Southeast Missouri Friday, March 14, resulting in multiple reported tornadoes. No fatalities or injuries were reported in Perry County but approximately 300 structures that sustained damage throughout the county.

Highway E was shut down after a power line was reported down at Perry County Road 202. In addition, Highway B was impassable due to downed power lines while Highway O had debris and trees down, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On March 14, both the city of Perryville and Perry County encountered severe weather. According to the Perrville Fire Department, both Perry County Rural Fire Department and the Perryville Fire Department responded to more than 30 calls, ranging from power lines down to collapsed structures.

"We had no report of any injures on the incidents we responded to," said assistant fire chief Garrett Schott in a press release.

There were approximately 300 structures that were damaged within Perry County and the City of Perryville.

Firefighters were dispatched to multiple places starting at about 11:25 a.m. Fire crews returned to the firehouse at approximately 4 a.m.

Tornado
