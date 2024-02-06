Perryville dialysis clinic closing

Perry County Dialysis Center, 12 N. Kingshighway St., Suite 100, in Perryville, Missouri, is expected to close Monday, July 31, forcing patients to seek out new kidney care treatment options elsewhere.
The center is a joint venture of Perry County Health System and Fresenius Medical Care, with services including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.
"Like most healthcare providers in the U.S., we are facing a challenging economic environment and we've made the difficult decision to close the Perry County dialysis facility," said Scott Sayres, spokesman for Fresenius Medical Care North America, in an email to the Southeast Missourian.
"We have ensured all those who need dialysis treatment are being accommodated at other Fresenius Kidney Care centers in the area and all staff have been reassigned to those centers. Some patients will also have the option to transition to home dialysis if they're able and interested."
Fresenius has facilities in Cape Girardeau as well as in Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Farmington, Missouri with an additional location in Carbondale, Illinois.
