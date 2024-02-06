All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 26, 2023

Perryville dialysis clinic closing

Perry County Dialysis Center, 12 N. Kingshighway St., Suite 100, in Perryville, Missouri, is expected to close Monday, July 31, forcing patients to seek out new kidney care treatment options elsewhere. The center is a joint venture of Perry County Health System and Fresenius Medical Care, with services including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
TBY file

Perry County Dialysis Center, 12 N. Kingshighway St., Suite 100, in Perryville, Missouri, is expected to close Monday, July 31, forcing patients to seek out new kidney care treatment options elsewhere.

The center is a joint venture of Perry County Health System and Fresenius Medical Care, with services including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Like most healthcare providers in the U.S., we are facing a challenging economic environment and we've made the difficult decision to close the Perry County dialysis facility," said Scott Sayres, spokesman for Fresenius Medical Care North America, in an email to the Southeast Missourian.

"We have ensured all those who need dialysis treatment are being accommodated at other Fresenius Kidney Care centers in the area and all staff have been reassigned to those centers. Some patients will also have the option to transition to home dialysis if they're able and interested."

Fresenius has facilities in Cape Girardeau as well as in Sikeston, Poplar Bluff and Farmington, Missouri with an additional location in Carbondale, Illinois.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 23
Residents spark debate among Cape council regarding special-...
NewsOct. 22
Jackson emergency services to hold joint training Friday at ...
NewsOct. 22
Cape neighborhood advised to boil water until Thursday
NewsOct. 22
Legendary rockers ZZ Top set to electrify the Show Me Center...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
NewsOct. 22
Step back in time with Ste. Genevieve’s historic Christmas celebration
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
NewsOct. 22
Summer drought, continued aging infrastructure possible root causes of several water main breaks
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
NewsOct. 22
Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
NewsOct. 21
Water main break on Greenway Drive repaired
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
NewsOct. 21
The Breakfast Show newscast gets new anchor
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
NewsOct. 20
Cape Council to consider several proposed changes in code of ordinances
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 20
Water main break reported on Greenway Drive in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
NewsOct. 19
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 10-21-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy