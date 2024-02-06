A hundred years after aviator Charles Lindbergh first stunned Perryville, Missouri, residents with the power of flight, a historical marker will be installed to commemorate his influence.

A ribbon-cutting for the historical marker, called "Field to Flight," will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the picnic grounds of St. Vincent De Paul Seminary in Perryville.

"This marker will give people today the opportunity to imagine what it must have been like to have that first thrilling experience of aviation," Trish Erzfeld, director of Perry County Tourism, said.

Lindbergh visited Perryville several times during his barnstorming days, according to Erzfeld. "Barnstorming" describes how aviators once flew from one town to another while taking passengers for short flights over the countryside.

Erzfeld said during his barnstorming days, Lindbergh introduced planes, pilots and aviation to Perryville. He took local airplane enthusiasts on 15-minute plane rides over the city for $3 a piece.