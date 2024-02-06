Perryville cleaning up again after severe weather hits

Earlier this year, Perryville and the surrounding area were forced to clean up following a significant amount of damage from an ice storm. The city and county response team was at it again over the weekend after strong winds and a possible tornado touched down shortly before midnight.

A possible tornado touched down in Perry County and left a swath of damage late Friday evening, March 14.

One of the most impacted areas was near Perryville High School, which had damage to the roofs of most of its buildings.

“Debris was strewn all across town,” said Perryville city administrator Brent Buerck.

The storm hit the Perryville at approximately 11:41 p.m., according to Buerck.

Buerck and city mayor Larry Riney were part of the city’s response shortly after the storm struck.