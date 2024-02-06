All sections
NewsMarch 17, 2025

Perryville cleaning up again after severe weather hits

Perryville is recovering from severe weather as strong winds and a possible tornado caused significant damage, particularly near Perryville High School. Cleanup efforts are underway as streets reopen.

Daniel Winningham avatar
Daniel Winningham
Earlier this year, Perryville and the surrounding area were forced to clean up following a significant amount of damage from an ice storm. The city and county response team was at it again over the weekend after strong winds and a possible tornado touched down shortly before midnight.

A possible tornado touched down in Perry County and left a swath of damage late Friday evening, March 14.

One of the most impacted areas was near Perryville High School, which had damage to the roofs of most of its buildings.

“Debris was strewn all across town,” said Perryville city administrator Brent Buerck.

The storm hit the Perryville at approximately 11:41 p.m., according to Buerck.

Buerck and city mayor Larry Riney were part of the city’s response shortly after the storm struck.

Main Street (also referred to as Highway B) as well as College and Spring streets near Perry County School District No. 32 sustained damage.

“Everything around the (public) schools, there were total losses on B Road. Ridgeline Estates had some pretty substantial hits. There were roofs tore off of homes, and the (city) park took a lot of hits,” Buerck said.

“Most streets are all open now,” Buerck said Monday morning. “We’re in the full clean-up mode now. We brought in eight to 10 dumpsters right away Saturday morning. Neighborhoods are looking pretty good, other than structural damage in homes. A lot of clean-up is coming along nicely.”

The National Weather Service said they will have survey teams out today in Carter and Wayne counties and they hope to get to Bollinger before the day is over.

“It is likely that there is some sort of tornado path, possibly multiple, through Bollinger County,” said a NWS spokesman Monday morning.

“Regardless of what it was, it created a mess, and we’re working through that now,” Buerck said.

Tornado
