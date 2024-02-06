Perryville church cancels Masses because of COVID-19 spike

Beginning today, the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, Missouri, will halt church services.
President Don Fulford said rising COVID-19 cases drove the church's decision to once again cancel in-person services.
"We're trying to take a very proactive approach," Fulford said.
From Aug. 12 to 18, Perry County saw an uptick of 74 active COVID-19 cases, according to the most recent data from the Perry County Health Department. The county currently has 82 reported active cases.
The Miraculous Medal closed in April 2020 during the pandemic's initial surge. It opened up again this spring.
Fulford said the church garners up to 40,000 visits a year with guests traveling as far from Texas and California.
"When they come here, they bring with them whatever virus they have," Fulford said.
Church leaders have to think of the health of their priests, Fulford added. Most reside in a nursing home and range in ages from 70 to 99. Some live with serious health concerns.
The shrine's Mass update will not affect weddings or groups who come to the church on pilgrimage with their own priests or deacons.
Fulford said a team of nurses and priests will review COVID-19 cases week by week.
Guided tours will still be held, and visitors are still welcome to come inside and look around the church, according to Fulford.
"The grounds are just as beautiful as ever," he said.