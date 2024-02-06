Perryville church cancels Masses because of COVID-19 spike

Beginning today, the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal in Perryville, Missouri, will halt church services.

President Don Fulford said rising COVID-19 cases drove the church's decision to once again cancel in-person services.

"We're trying to take a very proactive approach," Fulford said.

From Aug. 12 to 18, Perry County saw an uptick of 74 active COVID-19 cases, according to the most recent data from the Perry County Health Department. The county currently has 82 reported active cases.

The Miraculous Medal closed in April 2020 during the pandemic's initial surge. It opened up again this spring.

Fulford said the church garners up to 40,000 visits a year with guests traveling as far from Texas and California.