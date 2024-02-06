Perryville authorities investigating school threats

The Perryville (Missouri) Police Department is investigating multiple terroristic threats to Perryville High School this week that resulted in evacuations and police searches.
At a Friday, Jan. 13, news conference and subsequent release, police officials said through an investigation they believe one male was the source of both a bomb and mass shooting threat made to the school district in the last three days. Law enforcement said the suspect used a Voice Over Internet Protocol number, which allowed him to mask his real phone number. They are working with fellow local, state and federal agencies to investigate the threats.
The suspect called Wednesday, Jan. 11, and said he had information regarding a possible bomb in the high school, the release said. Schools officials were immediately notified and protocols weere put in place while officers searched the exterior of the campus. According to the release, the caller contacted law enforcement multiple times and information from those calls prompted an eventual partial evacuation of the campus. Both the middle and high school were searched, but no weapons or incediary devices were found.
Friday morning, the same caller, who identified himself as a high school student, said he was planning to committ a mass school shooting. Officers again searched the campus and didn't locate any weapons.
Perryville Police will provide extra patrols at all schools in the city in the coming days.
"This is an ongoing investigation, and we will work tirelessly to identify the individual who is terrorizing our community," police chief Direk Hunt said at the Friday news conference.
The department is working with the school district to identify the suspect.
Those with any information are encouraged to call Perryville law enforcement at (573) 547-4546.
