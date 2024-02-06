Perryville author pens first novel

"He promised himself he would stay away from her. She has to make him believe she wants him". This is the tagline from local author Mindi Hope's debut novel.

Hope is from Perryville and has recently decided to self-publish her novel "The First Sun". This novel was an idea she had around 2018, but said she never got to sit and write the story until 2022.

"I started writing six years ago, I think I just thought it might be something that I was good at. I've always really been interested in writing. So I kind of sat down and started clicking away, but didn't take it seriously until my daughter left home about two years ago."

With her nest empty, Hope said she was trying to figure out who she was and start the second part of her life. This is when she started to write heavily.

Hope graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a master's in Criminal Justice, Justice Administration and originally thought with her background she would write a suspense novel with all the information she knew about the courtside and the legal producers.

"The First Sun", Perryville author Mindi Hope's first novel.

The more she wrote, the more she felt connected with the family dynamic of the story and the connections between the people in the story more than the police procedures.

Hope said after she had her developmental editor look over it, the novel opened up and turned from suspense to a contemporary romance.

"I think her reworking some of the things that weren't moving at the right pace helped me see what the story needed and how to change it. It went heavily to the more romantic side after that." Hope said.

"The First Sun" is about a teenage couple, 14 years old, and they accidentally start a fire that kills someone. They decide to keep the source of the fire secret from their families and move away from one another.