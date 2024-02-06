PerryCo man pleads guilty to murder

A Perry County man has pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife and wounding her friend.
Joseph J. Rutledge entered the plea last week in Perry County Circuit Court to amended charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.
Perry County Prosecuting Attorney Thomas Hoeh dismissed two felony counts of armed criminal action.
Rutledge rammed a car driven by his 49-year-old estranged wife, Mary Rutledge, in October 2016, pushing her vehicle off the road near their home, the Perry County Sheriff's Department said. Rutledge then shot his wife and her friend, Robert Edwards. Mary Rutledge died at the scene. Edwards was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Sentencing will be Jan. 4.
Joseph Rutledge faces prison terms of 10 to 30 years or life imprisonment, according to court filings.