PerryCo man pleads guilty to murder

Rutledge rammed a car driven by his 49-year-old estranged wife, Mary Rutledge, in October 2016, pushing her vehicle off the road near their home, the Perry County Sheriff's Department said. Rutledge then shot his wife and her friend, Robert Edwards. Mary Rutledge died at the scene. Edwards was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Sentencing will be Jan. 4.

Joseph Rutledge faces prison terms of 10 to 30 years or life imprisonment, according to court filings.